The Lakewood Health System Foundation will hold its annual dinner auction virtually for 2021.

The “Dine-In Auction” will take place via livestream at 7 p.m., Friday, May 7. Proceeds from the event will go to support food initiatives through Lakewood Engage, which combat hunger for local families and seniors, according to a Lakewood news release.

Tickets include access to the event as well as ingredients, recipe cards and video instructions from a local chef to make and enjoy a meal from the comfort of home. The meal kit includes: bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, red potatoes, baby carrots, Braeburn apples, fresh ‘Sota Grown kale, a seasoning packet, locally produced honey and key lime dessert.

The ticket prices are as follows:

dinner for one (meal or no meal): $75;

dinner for two: $100;

dinner for four: $125.

Wine or beer can be purchased in addition to the meal. Tax deductions apply to a portion of the purchase, according to the release.

You can register and purchase tickets and view the silent auction items at event.gives/Lakewoodfoundation. The silent auction bidding begins on April 23.

Register by Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. Any questions can be emailed to jackisharpe@lakewoodhealthsystem.com.