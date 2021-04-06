Thursday, April 8
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.
Friday, April 9
Revival nights with evangelist Tom and Susie Scarrella at 6 p.m. on April 9 and 10 at the Browerville Community Center, 633 Main Street. Learn more at www.sharethefire.org.
Tuesday, April 13
"Farmers to Families" food drop starts at 4 p.m. at the Verndale Family Life Church. Boxes will have protein, produce and dairy.
Open to all.
- The Wadena County Historical Society will hold their semi-annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom. To receive a link to the Zoom meeting please email the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net.
- The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m., to learn more about the upcoming construction work on Highway 87 between Frazee and Menahga. For a link to the virtual meeting visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/frazee. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 187 872 7020.
Thursday, April 15
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-5:30 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (senior campus by gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave NE, Staples.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.