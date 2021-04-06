Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.

Friday, April 9

Revival nights with evangelist Tom and Susie Scarrella at 6 p.m. on April 9 and 10 at the Browerville Community Center, 633 Main Street. Learn more at www.sharethefire.org.

Tuesday, April 13

"Farmers to Families" food drop starts at 4 p.m. at the Verndale Family Life Church. Boxes will have protein, produce and dairy.

Open to all.

The Wadena County Historical Society will hold their semi-annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom. To receive a link to the Zoom meeting please email the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m., to learn more about the upcoming construction work on Highway 87 between Frazee and Menahga. For a link to the virtual meeting visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/frazee. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 187 872 7020.

Thursday, April 15

Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-5:30 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (senior campus by gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave NE, Staples.

Standing dates