Phelps Mill Festival is returning to Otter Tail County on July 10 and 11. Artist applications are being accepted until April 15.

The festival encourages high-quality artists and crafters to apply for this great event that draws up to 20,000 people each year, according to an Otter Tail County news release. All artists are hand-picked to ensure quality and originality. Artists can download the application on the festival website.

There are activities for the whole family, including a spot at the main stage for entertainment as well as kids’ activities all day, both days.

Phelps Mill Festival has several food vendors: pancakes, brats, pork chops, baked potatoes, burgers, popcorn, pulled pork, ice cream sundaes and root beer floats, just to name a few. The food is made by local non-profits, as the release stated.

The festival was canceled in 2020. As a new event, the festival will feature area craft beer and wine artists for a tasting event on Saturday, July 10 from 2-6 p.m.

For more information about the Phelps Mill Festival, and updates on the entertainment schedule, check the website at www.phelpsmillfestival.com or the Phelps Mill Festival Facebook page.

This activity is funded in part by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.