The Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) study is one of the largest investigations of the impacts of childhood trauma, including abuse and neglect on future health and well being of individuals. In this gathering, presenters will explain how early trauma impacts our neurobiology, therefore influencing our everyday interactions, choices and relationships. Through knowledge and understanding there is healing and hope for the future of ourselves and those around us.

Speakers at this gathering include:

Jenna Zmysolny, Regional ACE Training Coordinator, Northern Minnesota, FamilyWise Services

Laure Laughlin, Community Health Promotion Specialist, Wadena County Public Health

Sara Lenz, Special Education Teacher, Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

For more information, contact Sara Lenz at slenz@wdc2155.k12.mn.us or (218) 632-2392. Masks and social distancing required. Presentation a collaboration between Wadena County Public Health and Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education.