United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties is hosting the first Shot in the Dark Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Wadena State Bank, Friday, May 21, at the Whitetail Run Golf Course, Wadena.

This in the dark nine-hole walking golf tournament will commence rain or shine, according to a United Way news release. The golf outing serves as a fundraiser to help feed hungry kids in the community.

“There are more than 100 students we could be helping, and the numbers are increasing,” stated Monica Watson, social worker at WDC Elementary. Currently 35 students utilize the Weekend Feeding Backpack program who range from K-4th grade. However, due to funding, the program is unable to accommodate all requests.

Proceeds will benefit students utilizing the Weekend Feeding Backpack Program at the Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools. The goal is to raise $10,000. This will provide an additional 60 local children with the Weekend Feeding Backpack Program for the 2021-2022 school year.

You can be a part of this event by becoming a sponsor, golfer, or donating to the cause. For more details and registration for the event, visit uwotw.org or call Summer Hammond at 218-770-9406 or the main office at 218-736-5147.

United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail & Wadena Counties by mobilizing the caring powers in our communities.