Saturday, March 27
- Free masked matinee of "The Boss Baby" at the Cozy Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Pick up your advance tickets at area businesses or just show up at the door.
- Wadena area Ducks Unlimited banquet starts at 5 p.m. at the Wadena Elks Lodge.
Monday, March 29
Noon to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing at the Wadena Armory.
Tuesday, March 30
- Noon to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing at the Wadena Armory.
Celebrate Women’s History Month and learn about speaker, suffragist and civil rights activist Nellie Francis at 6 p.m. online. Register for the event at forms.gle/FGfCpE29ehjVhPXK8.
Wednesday, March 31
- Visit St. Helen's Episcopal Church in Wadena from 5-6:30 p.m. each Wednesday during the Lenten season to walk through their labyrinth. This free event is open to the public and an opportunity for Lenten reflection. The church is located at 22 Dayton Ave. SW.
Presentation to help understand how early trauma impacts our neurobiology, therefore influencing our everyday interactions, choices and relationships. Head to Memorial Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.