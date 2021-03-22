The annual Birak Shrine Circus held in Fergus Falls is being canceled for this year, according to a news release from the Birak Shrine

As the Shrine philanthropy centers around the well-being of children, and with the name of safety in mind, the annual Birak Shrine Circus will not be happening due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Fergus Falls Shrine Circus is mainly sponsored by small businesses in the area, and the group's board would like to thank them for your years of support. It is the board's hope that your business is able to rebound during these trying times.

The circus was also canceled in 2020. A circus is planned for 2022.

The Shriners are an international fraternity that serve in their local communities. The circus supports the work of Shriners Hospitals for Children.