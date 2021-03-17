The Economic Alliance is partnering with the Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association and the Wadena and Staples Farmers’ Markets to offer a free online training event.

The event will have information for local growers and makers on how to turn their hobby into a successful stand. The Farmers’ Market Vendor Training will be held on April 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

At the event, the MFMA will present on vending basics, including important license and regulation information, according to an Economic Alliance news release. The MFMA is a non-profit that provides services, programs and leadership that support and promote farmers’ markets across Minnesota. Representatives from both the Wadena and Staples farmers’ markets will also discuss their market-specific rules and how to get involved.

To register, visit www.thealliancemn.org/news-&-events/farmers%E2%80%99-market-vendor-training.

For questions, contact Katie Heppner, Executive Director of the Economic Alliance, at wceda@wcta.net.

The Economic Alliance is a non-profit with a mission to give a voice to the economic and business interests of Wadena County by providing educational, networking, and advocacy resources and opportunities.