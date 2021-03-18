The public is invited to a virtual meeting to discuss the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Master Plan on March 29.

The county, with input from the county residents and stakeholders, is working to develop a Solid Waste Master Plan, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

The virtual public meeting will be hosted on Zoom with an open house format. County staff and the consultant team will share a short overview presentation, answer questions and discuss the plan with attendees. Input received from the public meeting will help guide the development of the Solid Waste Master Plan, as the release stated.

To join the open house on Monday, March 29, at 6 p.m. use the Zoom event link on the engagement page at otc-solid-waste-srfconsulting.hub.arcgis.com/.

To join the meeting by phone, dial the number below and enter the Webinar ID and password as prompted. Dial: 1 301 715 8592 then enter Webinar ID: 931 8422 1630 and password: 228536.

During the live question and answer portion of the meeting, the public will be able to ask or type questions to be answered by the project team following the presentation. The public can also visit the project’s virtual engagement page to explore project details, complete the community survey and share their thoughts about solid waste services.

To request meeting accommodations or share comments and questions, please contact Cedar Walters at 218-998-8914 or cwalters@co.ottertail.mn.us.

All meeting materials, including a recording of the presentation and a link to the project survey, will be available on the project website after the meeting.