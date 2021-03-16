As a set of three radio plays, Wadena-Deer Creek drama students are performing two of the plays from “Vintage Hitchcock.” One of the radio plays includes commercials and murderous actors while the second is in a traditional style, though still with announcers, as drama director and English teacher Beth Hawkins said.

While students were not able to perform the play in the fall, rehearsals were quickly whipped into a production that is the culmination of some seniors' sixth year in drama. The entertainment includes double agents, comedic relief and murder, as Hawkins said.

“We wanted to try to fit the play between winter and spring sports, so we have some athletes who are doing double duty. We are just so happy the coaches are awesome and share their athletes, so we can make this play happen,” Hawkins said in an email.

The play also brings the return of a public performance with a maximum of 180 attendees per night.

“The cast and crew are enjoying being on the stage again and the creation process. It is amazing to go from an empty stage to one filled with actors, sets, props, lights... the works,” Hawkins said in an email. “The play has been a constant evolution, so it has been exciting, as always, to see what fantastic ideas the cast and crew come up with for the show.”

The cast includes seniors Emma Bushinger, Laytee Chessor, Sara Goetze, Ben Keppers and Emma Mehl; juniors Johanna Brunsberg and Kylee Collins; sophomores Lily Adkins, Madelyn Gallant, Maggie Hegarty and Eshetu Loer; freshmen Kelanie Oldakowski and Ryann Schmidt; and seventh graders Makayla Clark, Corabeth Curtis, Ashley Pavek and Levyn Rousslang.

The crew includes senior Katelyn Gardner; juniors Chloe Kapphahn, Hannah Plautz and Zooey Rousslang; freshman Alexis Rousslang; eighth grader Megan Hamelau; and seventh graders McKenna Dunbar, Lydia Helmbrecht, Lydia Oldakowski and Lily Peterson

Come be the gasps and laughs of an audience on March 25-27 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $5 each. Tickets will be available through Vanco online. Advance tickets only. No tickets at the door. Watch the school's website for a link to buy your tickets.