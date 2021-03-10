The Great American Think-Off, hosted annually by New York Mills Cultural Center, is back on in 2021.

After the 2020 Great American Think-Off essay deadline was extended and then the event canceled, essays are being accepted for this year's debate.

The topic is "Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?"

Society values both winning and playing by the rules; making winning, losing, playing by the rules and cheating all sources of conflict and debate. The Think-Off wants to know what your personal experiences are with winning, losing, playing by the rules or doing whatever it takes to win, according to a news release.

All are invited to submit their answers as an essay for a chance to win. The four finalists will be selected to receive $500 each, plus travel expenses and a chance to win the title of America's Greatest Thinker at this year's debate on June 12 in New York Mills. Finalists will be announced on May 1.

To enter, submit an essay of 750 words or less by April 1. Essays can be submitted at www.think-off.org, emailed to info@think-off.org or by mail to Great American Think-off, c/o Cultural Center, P.O. Box 246, New York Mills, MN 56567.

For more information, visit www.think-off.org or call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339.