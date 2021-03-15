Saturday, March 20
Free masked matinee of "The Goonies" at the Cozy Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Pick up your advance tickets at area businesses. There will be a different movie every Saturday in March.
- Staples Patty's Day Jamboree from 5-8 p.m. Specials, discounts and promos at Timbers, Los Corrales, Beck’s, Local Legends, B&Bs, and Leftys.
- Spring Equinox community art event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New York Mills Cultural Center. Free art activities and live music with food and specials available. Paid kid and adult art classes available; register by calling 218-385-3339.
Sunday, March 21
St. Ann's of Wadena is hosting a special showing at 3:15 pm at the Cozy of the movie: The Prince of Egypt. The movie tells the story of Moses and how God chose him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt. It is rated PG. All ages invited and $1 donation per ticket. Tickets available in the parish office at St. Ann's or contact Victoria Bulcher at vbulcher@marysacc.org.
Monday, March 22
Noon to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing at the Wadena Armory.
Tuesday, March 23
Noon to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing at the Wadena Armory.
Wednesday, March 24
Visit St. Helen's Episcopal Church in Wadena from 5-6:30 p.m. each Wednesday during the Lenten season to walk through their labyrinth. This free event is open to the public and an opportunity for Lenten reflection. The church is located at 22 Dayton Ave. SW.
Saturday, March 27
Wadena area Ducks Unlimited banquet starts at 5 p.m. at the Wadena Elks Lodge.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.