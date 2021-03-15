Free masked matinee of "The Goonies" at the Cozy Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Pick up your advance tickets at area businesses. There will be a different movie every Saturday in March.

Staples Patty's Day Jamboree from 5-8 p.m. Specials, discounts and promos at Timbers, Los Corrales, Beck’s, Local Legends, B&Bs, and Leftys.

Spring Equinox community art event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New York Mills Cultural Center. Free art activities and live music with food and specials available. Paid kid and adult art classes available; register by calling 218-385-3339.

Sunday, March 21

St. Ann's of Wadena is hosting a special showing at 3:15 pm at the Cozy of the movie: The Prince of Egypt. The movie tells the story of Moses and how God chose him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt. It is rated PG. All ages invited and $1 donation per ticket. Tickets available in the parish office at St. Ann's or contact Victoria Bulcher at vbulcher@marysacc.org.

Monday, March 22

Noon to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing at the Wadena Armory.

Tuesday, March 23

Noon to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing at the Wadena Armory.

Wednesday, March 24

Visit St. Helen's Episcopal Church in Wadena from 5-6:30 p.m. each Wednesday during the Lenten season to walk through their labyrinth. This free event is open to the public and an opportunity for Lenten reflection. The church is located at 22 Dayton Ave. SW.

Saturday, March 27

Wadena area Ducks Unlimited banquet starts at 5 p.m. at the Wadena Elks Lodge.

Standing dates