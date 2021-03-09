Hardly an eye was dry as the local dance team performed a special number for the senior dancers Monday, March 8, during the annual Rhythmette Dance Review in Wadena.

Outgoing seniors are Taliah Brown, Emma Hinton, Josh Judd and manager Jackie Rautio. The four were treated to crowns, flowers and their very own dance performed by their younger teammates.

The dance review concludes the dance season. The dance team performed in sectionals last week.

The night included performances by the varsity dance team, dancers from the little dancers clinic, the junior varsity team, a special boy/girl dance, a mother/daughter dance and a solo performance by Joslynn Judd, dedicated to her mom Glenda Judd.

Isabelle Larson dances with her mom Stephanie Larson Monday, March 8, during a special mother/daughter dance at the Rhythmette Dance Review in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Emma Hinton dances with her mom during a mother daughter dance at the Rhythmette Dance Review Monday, March 8, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Jena Osberg dances beside her daughter Anna Osberg Monday, March 8, at the Rhythmette Dance Review in Wadena during a special mother/daughter dance. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Coach Beth Motschenbacher and Lacey Malone were on hand to keep the event running smoothly with Mike Ortmann on hand as the master of ceremonies. The event was only open to parents of the dancers in order to limit the crowd size.

Macie Moore performs the varsity jazz dance "BANG!" along with Taliah Brown and Isabelle Larson looking on from behind. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Bethany Collins (front left), Kelly Muckala and Ava White, Charli Snyder (back) and Braelyn Wegscheid perform their junior varsity high kick routine. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Charli Snyder stands surrounded by her junior varsity high kick teammates. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Emma Hinton dances with her mom Breanne Kenney during a mother/daughter dance at the Rhythmette Dance Review Monday, March 8, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Macie Moore and her mom Kelsey Moore dance together during a mother/daughter dance Monday, March 8 in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Isabelle Larson dances with her mom Stephanie Larson Monday, March 8, during a special mother/daughter dance at the Rhythmette Dance Review in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Jena Osberg dances beside her daughter Anna Osberg Monday, March 8, at the Rhythmette Dance Review in Wadena during a special mother/daughter dance. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
