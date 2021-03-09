Hardly an eye was dry as the local dance team performed a special number for the senior dancers Monday, March 8, during the annual Rhythmette Dance Review in Wadena.

Outgoing seniors are Taliah Brown, Emma Hinton, Josh Judd and manager Jackie Rautio. The four were treated to crowns, flowers and their very own dance performed by their younger teammates.

The dance review concludes the dance season. The dance team performed in sectionals last week.

The night included performances by the varsity dance team, dancers from the little dancers clinic, the junior varsity team, a special boy/girl dance, a mother/daughter dance and a solo performance by Joslynn Judd, dedicated to her mom Glenda Judd.

Coach Beth Motschenbacher and Lacey Malone were on hand to keep the event running smoothly with Mike Ortmann on hand as the master of ceremonies. The event was only open to parents of the dancers in order to limit the crowd size.