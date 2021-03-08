The Cultural Center of New York Mills is now showing "Wood Interpretations" in its gallery.

The gallery exhibit features the art of three regional woodworkers: Dick Dubord of Dent, Minn., Dick Skauge of Lake Park, Minn. and Barry Kutzer of Fargo, ND. The show highlights the talent of the artists and the beauty of wood, according to a Cultural Center news release.

Each of these artists have their own style ranging from realistic fish carvings to whimsical figures to abstract forms that show the grace and grain of a variety of woods. Everyone will find a piece that speaks to them in this show.

A reception will be held Friday, March 12 from 4-6 pm. The wood carvers will be on hand to talk about their style, types of woods they use and their love of the medium.

There is also a selection of John Solinger's photographs from his "Shelter Belt" series. These black and white photographs put focus on the form and beauty of trees, as the release stated.

The exhibit will be in the gallery now through April 3.

All COVID precautions will be followed; masks are required and please keep socially distanced.

The Cultural Center is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the Center at 218-385-3339 for private showings or group tours.

For more information, visit www.kulcher.org.