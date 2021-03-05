Book talk with William Kent Krueger about his novel "This Tender Land" and Minnesota history. The event will be on Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Register online on the library Facebook page or watch at one of the five stations available at the library. Call 218-631-2476 for more information.

Friday, March 12

Join the Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative Development Summit from 9-11 a.m. on Zoom. Topics will include energy, broadband, and state and local incentives. Register for the event at www.thealliancemn.org/news-&-events/todd-wadena-development-summit.

Saturday, March 13

BookEnds online with mystery and poetry author Mary Logue at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. The program will also be available on the Wadena County Historical Society website following the event.

Free masked matinee of "Willy Wonka" at the Cozy Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Pick up your advance tickets at area businesses. There will be a different movie every Saturday in March.

Tuesday, March 16

Celebrate St. Urho’s Day at 7 p.m. with a Finnish folk music concert with Kardemimmit. There is limited in-person viewing at the New York Mills Cultural Center along with Facebook Live and YouTube viewing options.

Wednesday, March 17

Free positive parenting for the weary pandemic parent online class from noon to 12:30 p.m. Register at crowwingenergized.org/event/.

Saturday, March 20

Staples Patty's Day Jamboree from 5-8 p.m. Specials, discounts and promos at Timbers, Los Corrales, Beck’s, Local Legends, B&Bs, and Leftys!

Sunday, March 21

St. Ann's of Wadena is hosting a special showing at 3:15 pm at the Cozy of the movie: The Prince of Egypt. The movie tells the story of Moses and how God chose him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt. It is rated PG. All ages invited and $1 donation per ticket. Tickets available in the parish office at St. Ann's or contact Victoria Bulcher at vbulcher@marysacc.org.

Standing dates