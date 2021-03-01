The Kitchigami System and the Wadena City Library are hosting a virtual event featuring author William Kent Krueger. He will discuss his latest book, “This Tender Land,” and topics related to Minnesota history and research.

The book talk will be on Thursday, March 11 from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom.

Krueger is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling “Ordinary Grace,” a winner of the Edgar Award for best novel, as well as 18 Cork O’Connor books including "Desolation Mountain" and "Sulfur Springs."

You may sign up for the program on the Wadena City Library’s Facebook Page. You may also contact the library to receive a link in your email a few days before the event.

Additionally, the library has five Internet stations to view the event for those who do not have computers at home. Headphones will be required if viewing at the library.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.

For any questions, email wadena@krls.org, call 218-631-2476, stop by 304 1st Street SW or comment on Facebook.