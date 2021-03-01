March's BookEnds online edition will be held via Zoom at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 13, with writer Mary Logue. The program is free and open to the public.

Logue wrote her first mystery when she was in sixth grade—it was about a mysterious trail around a pond. She went on to write about mysterious trails around Lake Pepin in her Claire Watkins mystery series, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

Poetry, she says, is the foundation of her work and she has written four books of poetry. She has also published young adult novels and the Bloodwater series with Pete Hautman. Logue has also created a striking new heroine: a young Irish immigrant caught up in a deadly plot in nineteenth-century Deadwood, South Dakota in her book "The Streel," published in May 2020.

Logue was an editor at the Village Voice, Graywolf Press and The Creative Company. She has published articles in the Village Voice, the New York Times and the Hungry Mind Review. For many years she taught at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis . Currently, Logue is on faculty in the low-residency Children's Literature Masters of Fine Arts program at Hamline University in St. Paul .

To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net. Following the meeting, a recording of this program will be made available on the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

BookEnds is a monthly literary event hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society, Travelin’ Storyseller and the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center . These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.