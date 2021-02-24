The Polar Plunge is back for the second year in a row. The event will take place on March 13 at noon on Otter Tail Lake.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is partnering in this event to raise money for Special Olympics. The goal is to raise $35,000. With 115 plungers registered as of Feb. 24, $28,617 has been raised.

The 2020 event raised $67,000 with 199 plungers.

The Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a movement of volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes across the state, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

All funds raised by plungers help Special Olympics Minnesota provide year-round training and services to over 8,100 athletes across the state. For example, a $300 donation provides the necessary equipment for an entire young athlete’s season, as the release stated.

“Due to COVID-19, the event looks a little different this year, but the cause remains the same: supporting Special Olympics,” Barry Fitzgibbons, Otter Tail County Sheriff, said in the release. “In our inaugural event last year, we well exceeded the expectations. I am hoping that even in a time with COVID-19, people will consider joining a team or donating to a team.”

Participants are required to raise at least $75.

The Ottertail event also includes prizes such as a Polaris Indy XC 600 129 snowmobile. Participants who register and raise the minimum amount will be entered for the snowmobile.

At the check in, participants will also receive a special edition T-shirt.

Safety measures are in place at in-person plunge sites. Participants will receive a time slot to help with social distancing. Time slots will open about two weeks before the event. Spectators are asked to please stay home this year unless a plunger needs assistance or is under 18 years old.

If you don’t feel comfortable attending an in-person event, you can join the virtual plunge and earned incentives will be sent to you. Do not attempt to jump into a lake, river or any other body of water for the virtual plunge. Visit www.plungemn.org/events/virtual/ for ideas of ways to participate in a virtual plunge.

If you go

What: Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

When: March 13 starting at noon. Only for participants, not spectators

Where: Otter Tail Lake Public Boat Landing

More information: You can register for the in-person or virtual plunge at www.plungemn.org/events/ottertail/.