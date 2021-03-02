Free masked matinee of "Little Rascals" at the Cozy Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Pick up your advance tickets at area businesses. There will be a different movie every Saturday in March.

Tuesday, March 9

Coffee with Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative CEO Dan Carlisle at 6:30 a.m. at the headquarters. Bring any questions or topics you’d like to discuss or your interest for learning about what's going at TWEC.

Wadena Senior Center board meeting at 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

Book talk with William Kent Krueger about his novel "This Tender Land" and Minnesota history. The event will be on Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Register online on the library Facebook page or watch at one of the five stations available at the library. Call 218-631-2476 for more information.

Friday, March 12

Join the Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative Development Summit from 9-11 a.m. on Zoom. Topics will include energy, broadband, and state and local incentives. Register for the event at www.thealliancemn.org/news-&-events/todd-wadena-development-summit.

Saturday, March 13

BookEnds online with mystery and poetry author Mary Logue at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. The program will also be available on the Wadena County Historical Society website following the event.

Standing dates