Saturday, March 6
Free masked matinee of "Little Rascals" at the Cozy Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Pick up your advance tickets at area businesses. There will be a different movie every Saturday in March.
Tuesday, March 9
- Coffee with Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative CEO Dan Carlisle at 6:30 a.m. at the headquarters. Bring any questions or topics you’d like to discuss or your interest for learning about what's going at TWEC.
- Wadena Senior Center board meeting at 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Book talk with William Kent Krueger about his novel "This Tender Land" and Minnesota history. The event will be on Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Register online on the library Facebook page or watch at one of the five stations available at the library. Call 218-631-2476 for more information.
Friday, March 12
Join the Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative Development Summit from 9-11 a.m. on Zoom. Topics will include energy, broadband, and state and local incentives. Register for the event at www.thealliancemn.org/news-&-events/todd-wadena-development-summit.
Saturday, March 13
BookEnds online with mystery and poetry author Mary Logue at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. The program will also be available on the Wadena County Historical Society website following the event.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.