"Better late than never" was the rationale behind the 2021 Wadena-Deer Creek Homecoming events landing in February this year. Events started Tuesday, Feb. 16 and are set to continue through Friday, Feb. 19.

Homecoming candidates include six girls (due to ties) and five boys. Girls include: Emma Bushinger, Sara Goetze, Emma Hinton, Emma Mehl, Teagan Roberts and Nevada Schulz. Boys include: Owen Guo, Tony Kreklau, Aiden Larson, Corbett Wensmann and Kade Woods.

Activities during the week will be as follows:

Dress-up days

Tuesday, Salad Dressing Day : Students will be dressing up as salad ingredients including different salad dressings for upper classmen and different veggies on down the grades. Staff are to dress like wait staff or chefs.

: Students will be dressing up as salad ingredients including different salad dressings for upper classmen and different veggies on down the grades. Staff are to dress like wait staff or chefs. Wednesday, Color Day : Each grade is to wear a different color.

: Each grade is to wear a different color. Thursday, Wolverine Pride Day: Wear the blue and gold!

Talent Show, Thursday

Grades 5-12 are taking part in a talent show, which will livestream into the classrooms at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 18.

Coronation, Friday

A livestream coronation is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Check the schools website or Facebook page for a link to the show.