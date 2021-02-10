Saturday, Feb. 13
Snowmobile safety field test for 11-15 year olds at Bertha-Hewitt School outside the south entrance. The test is $5. Complete the online course prior to the field test. Contact Jean at 218-924-3253 with questions.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Central Lakes College Staples, 1830 Airport Road.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.