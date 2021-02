Due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19, Tri-County Health Care has canceled the Wellebrate event, which would have occurred in March 2021.

According to a Tri-County news release, Tri-County has canceled or postponed most in-person events to better follow recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Visit TCHC.org or follow Tri-County Health Care on Facebook for regular updates.