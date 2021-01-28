February's BookEnds online edition will be held via Zoom at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 . with Peter Geye, author of "Northernmost."

Geye is also the author of the award winning novels "Safe from the Sea," "The Lighthouse Road" and "Wintering," winner of the Minnesota Book Award. He currently teaches the year-long Novel Writing Project at the Loft Literary Center . Born and raised in Minneapolis , he continues to live there with his family.

Geye received his MFA from the University of New Orleans and his PhD from Western Michigan University , where he was editor of Third Coast .

To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net. Following the meeting, a recording of this program will be made available on the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

BookEnds is a monthly literary event hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society, Travelin’ Storyseller and the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center . These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.