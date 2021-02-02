Learn the basics of equipment and how to use it at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center at 4 p.m. Registration is available at the front desk.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Grand opening of Kiki's Kreations with hot drinks and treats at 5 Bryant Ave SE, Wadena from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8

Love is in the Air paint and sip at Pirates Den in Verndale starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for singles and $45 for couples option and must be purchased online in advance to reserve your seat. Tickets include all art supplies aprons are provided.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is hosting a FREE webinar to improve the financial well-being in the communities they serve: Teach Your Kids Money Moxie For Parents of Elementary & Middle School Children. The event runs from 5-6 p.m., virtually by Zoom. Pre-registration is required. Visit mmfcu.org “Seminars/Events” page.

Board meeting at 1 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Free presentation for caregivers and care providers of older adults in or nearing a driving transition journey from 1-2:15 p.m. Register at form.jotform.com/210054225514139 by Feb. 8.

Standing dates