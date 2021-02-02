Thursday, Feb. 4
Learn the basics of equipment and how to use it at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center at 4 p.m. Registration is available at the front desk.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Grand opening of Kiki's Kreations with hot drinks and treats at 5 Bryant Ave SE, Wadena from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
Love is in the Air paint and sip at Pirates Den in Verndale starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for singles and $45 for couples option and must be purchased online in advance to reserve your seat. Tickets include all art supplies aprons are provided.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is hosting a FREE webinar to improve the financial well-being in the communities they serve: Teach Your Kids Money Moxie For Parents of Elementary & Middle School Children. The event runs from 5-6 p.m., virtually by Zoom. Pre-registration is required. Visit mmfcu.org “Seminars/Events” page.
Board meeting at 1 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Free presentation for caregivers and care providers of older adults in or nearing a driving transition journey from 1-2:15 p.m. Register at form.jotform.com/210054225514139 by Feb. 8.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.