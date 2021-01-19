Thursday, Jan. 21
Wood carvers and cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.
Bertha-Hewitt Dollars for Scholars meeting at 6 p.m. at the school library. Anyone can attend. For questions, contact Jenn at 218-924-3253 or jenn.wolfenbarger@isd786.org.
Friday, Jan. 22
Red Cross blood drive at New Life Church of God, Bertha from noon-5 p.m. Appointments are required; no walk-ins. Sign-up online at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html. The drive is a benefit for the 2021 Bertha-Hewitt senior class scholarship fund.
Thursday, Jan. 28
- Free to-go community dinner from 4:30 - 6 p.m. the last Thursday of every month. At this time all meals for 2021 are scheduled to be drive-thru style at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Virtual event with fun stories on Minnesota's towns and villages at 6:30 p.m. Register at
forms.gle/AMKbtrptWepnthu1A or call the Wadena Library at 218-631-2476.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.