Wood carvers and cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Bertha-Hewitt Dollars for Scholars meeting at 6 p.m. at the school library. Anyone can attend. For questions, contact Jenn at 218-924-3253 or jenn.wolfenbarger@isd786.org.

Friday, Jan. 22

Red Cross blood drive at New Life Church of God, Bertha from noon-5 p.m. Appointments are required; no walk-ins. Sign-up online at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html. The drive is a benefit for the 2021 Bertha-Hewitt senior class scholarship fund.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Free to-go community dinner from 4:30 - 6 p.m. the last Thursday of every month. At this time all meals for 2021 are scheduled to be drive-thru style at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.

Virtual event with fun stories on Minnesota's towns and villages at 6:30 p.m. Register at forms.gle/AMKbtrptWepnthu1A or call the Wadena Library at 218-631-2476.

Standing dates