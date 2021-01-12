Saturday, Jan. 16
Kids Art Bar 39 Wadena painting event from 12:30-2 p.m. for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Email artbar39info@gmail.com to reserve your seats. The Art Bar is in the lower level at 209 S Jefferson St. Masks are required.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Wadena County Housing Study town hall at noon on Zoom. The study includes analysis of the cities of Menahga, Sebeka, Staples, Verndale and Wadena as well as a county-wide summary. RSVP by emailing Katie at wceda@wcta.net by Jan. 19. The Zoom meeting ID is 825 2528 1421.
Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Wood carvers and cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.