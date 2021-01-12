Kids Art Bar 39 Wadena painting event from 12:30-2 p.m. for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Email artbar39info@gmail.com to reserve your seats. The Art Bar is in the lower level at 209 S Jefferson St. Masks are required.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Wadena County Housing Study town hall at noon on Zoom. The study includes analysis of the cities of Menahga, Sebeka, Staples, Verndale and Wadena as well as a county-wide summary. RSVP by emailing Katie at wceda@wcta.net by Jan. 19. The Zoom meeting ID is 825 2528 1421.

Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Wood carvers and cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Standing dates