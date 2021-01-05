Thursday, Jan. 7
Carving 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Shooting Sports and Wildlife 4-H Leader Certification training from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Knobhill Sportsmans Club. The in-person training is for archery or rifle/pistol. There is also an online course prior to the training. To register, contact Kim at walz0130@umn.edu.
- BookEnds online edition at 11:30 a.m. with author Debra Eckerman Pitton about her book "No One Left Behind: An unexpected educational adventure at Machu Picchu." The Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Wadena Senior Center board meeting at 1 p.m.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.