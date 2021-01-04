Travel throughout the state of Minnesota at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28 with photographer and storyteller, Doug Ohman as he explores towns and villages through his interactive virtual presentation “Name That Town” presented by Kitchigami Regional Library. This program will focus on the history of the location with fun stories relating to the naming of towns, according to a KRLS news release. Test your knowledge of Minnesota trivia to see if you can name the town.

To register, sign up on the KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local library. We will use your email address to send you the information to connect to the event a day or two beforehand. You do not need to use a computer for this virtual program. A smartphone or tablet will also work.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.