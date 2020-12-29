Wadena Coffee Talk: special Legislative Lattes edition with Congressman Pete Stauber, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Rep. John Poston at 11 a.m. on Zoom. You can join on your computer or over the phone. Email Katie Heppner at wceda@wcta.net for the Zoom meeting login information.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Shooting Sports and Wildlife 4-H Leader Certification training from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Knobhill Sportsmans Club. The in-person training is for archery or rifle/pistol. There is also an online course prior to the training. To register, contact Kim at walz0130@umn.edu.

BookEnds online edition at 11:30 a.m. with author Debra Eckerman Pitton about her book "No One Left Behind: An unexpected educational adventure at Machu Picchu." T he Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.

Christmas Light Shows

Head to the Christmas in Wadena Very Merry Christmas Party light show from 5:30-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday to Sunday until Jan. 1 at 414 SW 3rd St., Wadena. For more information, visit www.christmasinwadena.com or the Christmas in Wadena Facebook page.

From Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve enjoy a light show at the Hewitt Holiday House, 515 N Main St., Hewitt from 5-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Visit the Hewitt Holiday House Facebook page for updates.

The North Pole Light Display at Pine Grove Park in Staples is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Enjoy the drive-thru light show for $10 per car. Visit the Staples Parks & Rec Facebook page for updates.

Standing dates