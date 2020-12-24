The first BookEnds online edition of the new year will be held via Zoom on Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Debra Eckerman Pitton is the author of the true life adventure book, "No One Left Behind: An unexpected educational adventure at Machu Picchu. " In 2010, she led a group of healthcare students to Peru and Machu Picchu . When rain swelled the mountain rivers, flooding downstream villages, the group was trapped and struggled to remain together as they waited to be evacuated, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

Pitton is department chair and professor of education at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peters , Minn. ,and specializes in instructional methodology.

To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net.

Following the meeting, a recording of the program will available on the Historical Society website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org