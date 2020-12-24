The first BookEnds online edition of the new year will be held via Zoom on Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.
Debra Eckerman Pitton is the author of the true life adventure book, "No One Left Behind: An unexpected educational adventure at Machu Picchu." In 2010, she led a group of healthcare students to Peru and Machu Picchu. When rain swelled the mountain rivers, flooding downstream villages, the group was trapped and struggled to remain together as they waited to be evacuated, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.
Pitton is department chair and professor of education at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peters, Minn. ,and specializes in instructional methodology.
To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net.
Following the meeting, a recording of the program will available on the Historical Society website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org