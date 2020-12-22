The Economic Alliance, in partnership with the Wadena Development Authority, is hosting a special edition of their regularly scheduled virtual coffee talks on Jan. 4 at 11 a.m.

The Legislative Lattes will feature guest speakers Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber (R-Duluth) Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) and State House of Representatives District 9A Rep. John Poston (R-Lake Shore). They each will share a legislative update along with their priorities for 2021.

If you are interested in attending, please email Katie Heppner at wceda@wcta.net for the Zoom meeting login information.

The Economic Alliance is a non-profit that focuses on economic development in Wadena County. Their mission is to give a voice to the economic and business interests of Wadena County by providing educational, networking and advocacy resources and opportunities.