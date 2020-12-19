Santa was setup on one end of the building ready to greet kids and ask them what it was they hoped to have under the Christmas tree this year. After they reminded the jolly elf, kids left with a treat bag. Wadena Chamber of Commerce staff member Crystal Riddle had 100 treat bags ready to go and was prepared to make even more should a rush of kids come.

The event started at noon and was scheduled to continue until 4 p.m. Santa was sponsored by Mid-Central National Bank. Candy bags were donated by Wal-Mart, Russ Davis and McDonalds.