The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will host two adapted events to celebrate the winter solstice on Monday, Dec. 21, with an outdoor event at the New York Mills Sculpture Park and Barn, and a virtual concert online.





Longest Night Outdoor Event

On Monday, Dec. 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., community members are invited to the New York Mills Sculpture Park to enjoy a self-paced luminary walk around the sculpture park. There will be hot cocoa and music playing.

New York Mills students are invited to decorate luminary bags that will be lit and placed throughout the Sculpture Park. Bags are available at the Cultural Center and New York Mills School and must be returned by Friday, Dec. 18. Families are encouraged to come and find their child’s luminary during the walk on Dec. 21.

While this is an outdoor, non-structured event, COVID safety guidelines will be observed by staff and encouraged by attendees, including spacing and masks. Those who are not well, please do not attend. Thank you for helping to keep the community safe. Please contact the Cultural Center with any questions at 218-385-3339.

Longest Night Virtual Concert

On Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m., the center will be sharing an exclusive virtual concert by regional musicians. At the time of publication, the musician line-up for the virtual concert includes Corey Medina and Brothers, Survivor Girl Ukulele Band, Ben Ranson, Dave Virnala, Kevin Mastel, Crystal Clear Resonation, Day Gun, and Good Morning Bedlam. To find more details on the virtual concert, head to the Cultural Center’s Facebook page @ccnym or their website www.kulcher.org.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Annually the Cultural Center hosts a Longest Night Music Festival during the darkest night of the year with intimate performances from local musicians. Due to COVID-19, the annual in-person event has been canceled for 2020.