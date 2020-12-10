United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena counties has received a substantial contribution of new and gently used coats and winter gear this year and will be hosting a Coats for Kids Distribution from 1 – 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 514 First Street Southeast in Wadena, according to a United Way news release. The coats range in size from 12 months to adult.
For more information regarding United Way, feel free to visit their website at uwotw.org or call the office at 218-770-9406 by mail: United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties, PO Box 304, Wadena, MN 56482.