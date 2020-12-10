United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena counties has received a substantial contribution of new and gently used coats and winter gear this year and will be hosting a Coats for Kids Distribution from 1 – 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 514 First Street Southeast in Wadena, according to a United Way news release. The coats range in size from 12 months to adult.