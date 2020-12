Santa will be at the Depot from noon to 4 pm. , Saturday, Dec. 19.

All COVID-19 restrictions are to be applied during the visit including social distancing and masking. Expect candy bags for the children.

Santa is sponsored by Mid-Central National Bank and candy is supplied by Wal-Mart, according to a Wadena Chamber of Commerce news release.

The Depot is located within Burlington Northern Park in Wadena.