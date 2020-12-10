Santa will be at the Depot from noon to 4 pm. All COVID-19 restrictions are to be followed during the visit including social distancing and masking. Expect candy bags for the children. The Depot is located within Burlington Northern Park in Wadena.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Enjoy games, caroling and a live nativity at The Light of Christmas free event from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Epicenter Church parking lot. There will also be a sleigh photo booth, hot mini-donuts, hot chocolate and s'mores with certain items for purchase. Games will be arranged for little to no contact needed.

Monday, Dec. 21

Coats for Kids distribution at St. Ann's Catholic Church from 1-7 p.m., 514 SE 1st Street, Wadena.

The Longest Night winter solstice event from 5-6:30 p.m. at the New York Mills Sculpture Park; enjoy a luminary walk and hot chocolate. Masks encouraged. A virtual concert will be at 7 p.m. on the New York Mills Cultural Center website and Facebook page.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

The December community dinner is grab-n-go style in the parking lot at Saint Ann’s from 4:30-6 p.m. Sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran and Saint Ann’s. Menu: Scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread and dessert.

Christmas Light Shows

Head to the Christmas in Wadena Very Merry Christmas Party light show from 5:30-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday to Sunday until Jan. 1 at 414 SW 3rd St., Wadena. For more information, visit www.christmasinwadena.com or the Christmas in Wadena Facebook page.

From Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve enjoy a light show at the Hewitt Holiday House, 515 N Main St., Hewitt from 5-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Visit the Hewitt Holiday House Facebook page for updates.

The North Pole Light Display at Pine Grove Park in Staples is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Enjoy the drive-thru light show for $10 per car. Visit the Staples Parks & Rec Facebook page for updates.

A New York Mills holiday light show is open through Dec. 25 from 5-9:30 p.m. daily at 55533 County Road 62, New York Mills. Pull to the side of the road after seeing the "watch for slow traffic" sign and tune your radio to 107.7 FM.

Standing dates