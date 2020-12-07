The sounds of the season from faces you may know is sure to whisk you into the holiday spirit starting at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, as Wadena's Empty Stocking Talent Show kicks off.

According to the Empty Stocking organizers, the show will release the entertainment for one week, through 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16. Find the virtual program by visiting the Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page or clicking on this link.

Those tuning in to the entertainment are encouraged to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund in a new way. Online donations will be accepted at https://one.bidpal.net/emptystocking/welcome, which can also be accessed at the Virtual Empty Stocking Talent Program on Facebook. The site will be active starting Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. along with the release of the talent. If you prefer donating by mail you can still do so by sending checks to Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 543, Wadena. Donations will not be taken over the phone this year.

The talent program is usually performed live in front of crowds of people at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School just before Christmas. It's also broadcast live on local radio station KWAD/KNSP. For years, listeners have heard the sounds of the season and called in their support for the Empty Stocking program, which seeks to provide essentials, food and some fun for families and children in need.

Last year, children had their stockings filled thanks to generous donations from the community and a host of volunteers looking to make the event a success. This year, organizers are looking to support about the same amount of families and need your help to make it happen. Organizer Kelly Wong said the volunteers are currently seeking donations of new toys, new clothing for ages 2-13 and money. Donations can be dropped off at these area businesses: Central Minnesota Credit Union, 1776 Clothing Company, Drastic Measures Brewing, Hometown Crafts, Merickel's Ace Hardware, West Central Telephone (Sebeka and Menahga), Pioneer Journal and Wadena State Bank in Wadena, Bluffton and Deer Creek.

Wadena's Empty Stocking Fund receives nominations for families from Wadena-Deer Creek, Sebeka, Menahga, Bertha-Hewitt and Verndale schools, local church's and Wadena County Human Services. Last year families received board games to encourage everyone to spend some time together. This year will also include a surprise family gift with the other gifts and a Christmas meal.

Due to the circumstances of the year, it's clear that those typically in need this time of year have been in need of some cheer for quite some time. The success of this year's event relies on generous donors giving like never before in ways they've never had to before. Despite the change of plans, Wong is confident that the huge project will be accomplished as it has for 93 years.