The Wadena Empty Stocking talent show and fundraising begins at 4 p.m. and continues through 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Find the show and more at the Wadena Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Drive-thru Santa visit from 3-5 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot in Eagle Bend. Enter through the north side by Dickey's Car Wash.

Monday, Dec. 14

Wadena Coffee Talk: Workforce Strategies Edition at 11 a.m. on Zoom. You can join on your computer or over the phone by calling 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 823 7060 1395 and the passcode is 580146.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Farmers to families free food drop at 4 p.m. at the Verndale Family Life Church; box includes protein, produce and dairy. Open to anyone with a two box per family limit. If you have any questions, please call Brittany at 218-371-1948 or the church at 218-445-5568.

Free meal distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wadena. 5 meals a person; 3 frozen and 2 bag lunches.

Sign up for a free hot Christmas meal by midnight. Meals are for pick up on Friday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Timbers Restaurant, Staples. Register at tinyurl.com/y3syhe7z. Contact the Staples Chamber at stapleschamber@gmail.com or 218-894-3974 with questions.



Christmas Light Shows

Head to the Christmas in Wadena Very Merry Christmas Party light show from 5:30-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday to Sunday until Jan. 1 at 414 SW 3rd St., Wadena. For more information, visit www.christmasinwadena.com or the Christmas in Wadena Facebook page.

From Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve enjoy a light show at the Hewitt Holiday House, 515 N Main St., Hewitt from 5-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Visit the Hewitt Holiday House Facebook page for updates.

The North Pole Light Display at Pine Grove Park in Staples is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Enjoy the drive-thru light show for $10 per car. Visit the Staples Parks & Rec Facebook page for updates.

A New York Mills holiday light show is open through Dec. 25 from 5-9:30 p.m. daily at 55533 County Road 62, New York Mills. Pull to the side of the road after seeing the "watch for slow traffic" sign and tune your radio to 107.7 FM.

Standing dates