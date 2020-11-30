After a stellar year raising over $22,000 and helping 223 families celebrate a better Christmas season last year, the Wadena Empty Stocking program takes on a whole new look in 2020.

The program is usually performed live in front of crowds of people at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School just before Christmas. It's also broadcast live on local radio station KWAD/KNSP. For years, listeners have heard the sounds of the season and called in their support for the Empty Stocking program, which seeks to provide essentials, food and some fun for families and children in need.

Last year kids and their families had their stockings filled thanks to generous donations from the community and a host of volunteers looking to make the event a success. This year, organizers are looking to support about the same amount of families and need your help to make it happen. Organizer Kelly Wong said the volunteers are currently seeking donations of new toys, new clothing for ages 2-13 and money. A significant need at this time includes toys for toddlers and clothes for boys and girls from age 5-7. Donations can be dropped off at these area businesses: Central Minnesota Credit Union, 1776 Clothing Company, Drastic Measures Brewing, Hometown Crafts, Merickel's Ace Hardware, West Central Telephone (Sebeka and Menahga), Pioneer Journal and Wadena State Bank in Wadena, Bluffton and Deer Creek.

Wadena's Empty Stocking Fund receives nominations for families from Wadena-Deer Creek, Sebeka, Menahga, Bertha-Hewitt and Verndale schools, local church's and Wadena County Human Services. Last year families received board games to encourage everyone to spend some time together. This year will also include a surprise family gift with the other gifts and a Christmas meal.

Wong said local businesses have stepped up to support the program by providing gifts or donations. Tri-County Health Care is helping out in a big way by offering up the use of a website they were using with their auxiliary auction. Those looking to donate to the Wadena Empty Stocking Program will use the same online site to donate gifts of any amount. A link to that site and how to use it will be provided once that information is released.

When that website will go live is still unknown at this time, according to Wong. The group is also still trying to figure out how they might take donations by phone. They are unable to take the calls in the usual school setting and in the usual close proximity. They will be taking donations by mail. Send them to Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 543, Wadena.

COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into much of the usual plans. To avoid crowds, the volunteer group has to limit the amount of people coming together to package items. They can't hand deliver all these packages as they have in the past. Instead they will have a curbside pickup option at a yet undisclosed location on Dec. 17. Even the buying of many of the items has been altered by COVID-19 as there are limits on the purchase of certain items.

"COVID is affecting everything," Wong said.

Due to the circumstances of the year, it's clear that those typically in need this time of year have been in need of some cheer for quite some time. The success of this year's event relies on generous donors giving like never before in ways they've never had to before. Despite the change of plans, Wong is confident that the huge project will be accomplished as it has for 93 years.

Performances this year are being recorded by the performers themselves, according to talent organizer Diane Peters. Those performances are going to Dana Cantleberry, who is creating the virtual program for your viewing pleasure. The talent is expected to include the following musical residents:

Leah and Kyle Davis, Alex Moe, Kaylin Lupkes, Suzanne Moe, Matthew and Amy Greenwaldt, Grace Gallant, Schola- Amelia Crossen, WDC sixth grade band directed by Lisa Weniger, Robert Segovia, Lisa Winter and Johanna Brunsberg, Heidi Nelson, Allen Moe and Emma Bushinger.