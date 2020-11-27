The BookEnds online edition will feature poet Bart Sutter at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12. After the Zoom meeting, his interview will be made available on the Wadena County Historical Society's website along with other BookEnds authors.

According to a Historical Society news release, Sutter is primarily a poet who enjoys working in a variety of genres. He has published poems, essays and stories in dozens of magazines and produced nine books, with the most recent being "Nordic Accordion: Poems in a Scandinavian Mood."

Sutter is the only author to win the Minnesota Book Award in three separate categories: in fiction for "My Father's War and Other Stories," in creative non-fiction for "Cold Comfort," and in poetry with "The Book of Names: New and Selected Poems," according to the release. Sutter was also appointed Poet Laureate of Duluth, the first in Duluth history. He has written for Minnesota Public Radio, has had four verse plays produced and often performs as one-half of The Sutter Brothers, a poetry and music duo.

To join the BookEnds meeting, email 603wchs@arvig.net .