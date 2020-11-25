While many other area holiday events are unknown or canceled, Christmas light shows are once again opening to bring joy in a challenging year.

Christmas in Wadena

“It’s a time for wishes to come true,” as owner GP Anderson said in a Christmas in Wadena news release. The Very Merry Christmas Party is open from 5:30-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday to Sunday until Jan. 1 at 414 SW 3rd St., Wadena. The show opens on Thursday, Nov. 26.

You’ll find the thousands of glittering lights are still ready to shine this year tuned to a host of new songs including “Deck The Halls,” “Nut Rocker” and “Little Drummer Boy” alongside many other holiday classics. And during “Into the Unknown” make sure to watch the LED tree for a “Frozen 2” winter element.

The official radio station of Christmas in Wadena Holiday Happiness 88.1 FM will be playing all your Christmas favorites 24/7 from Nov. 26 thru Jan.1.

For more information, visit www.christmasinwadena.com or the Christmas in Wadena Facebook page. The show is free, though monetary and food donations to the Wadena Area Food Shelf are accepted.

Hewitt Holiday House

The Hewitt Holiday House is up and ready to bring delight again after a Halloween show in October. The house at 515 N Main St., Hewitt is open from 5-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday to Saturday from Thanksgiving Day to New Year’s Eve as long as the weather holds.

Throughout the show, you might spot one of your favorite characters or animals in an inflatable version; there are eight inflatables this year, according to owner Trinity Gruenberg. See if you can spot the Olaf, Santa and his reindeer, unicorn, husky, Grinch, Mickey Mouse and snowman amongst the craze of lights.

The light show is about 30 minutes with many favorite holiday songs including “Jingle Bells Dubstep,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and “Little Drummer Boy.” Gruenberg added the “Little Drummer Boy” by For King and Country two weeks before opening the show after hearing the song.

Gruenberg enjoys adding fun and humor in the show, especially this year when people need an extra boost of happiness.

And in response to the pandemic, a Christmas tree drive is ongoing until Dec. 13. If you have a fake Christmas tree, lights or ornaments that are in working condition, please drop them off at the Hewitt Holiday House. The trees will be left on the front porch for people to take if needed, according to a Nov. 25 Facebook post.

Visit the Hewitt Holiday House Facebook page for any schedule updates. The show is free, though monetary donations to the Bertha Community Food Shelf are accepted.