Public hearing at 5 p.m. on county auditor-treasurer and recorder positions changing to appointment instead of election. More information on joining the meeting at www.co.wadena.mn.us/.

Staples-Motley School virtual Madrigal dinner program premieres at 7 p.m. The music program can be viewed on the school website or Facebook page.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Senior fraud prevention Zoom call from 11 a.m. to noon sponsored by Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and put on by experts at Lutheran Social Services. More information and registration at https://www.mmfcu.org/eservices/upcoming-events. Pre-registration is required.

Head to the Christmas in Wadena Very Merry Christmas Party light show from 5:30-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday to Sunday until Jan. 1 at 414 SW 3rd St., Wadena. For more information, visit www.christmasinwadena.com or the Christmas in Wadena Facebook page.

From Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve enjoy a light show at the Hewitt Holiday House, 515 N Main St., Hewitt from 5-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Visit the Hewitt Holiday House Facebook page for updates.

The North Pole Light Display at Pine Grove Park in Staples is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Enjoy the drive-thru light show for $10 per car. Visit the Staples Parks & Rec Facebook page for updates..

Standing dates