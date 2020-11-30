Monday, Dec. 7
- Public hearing at 5 p.m. on county auditor-treasurer and recorder positions changing to appointment instead of election. More information on joining the meeting at www.co.wadena.mn.us/.
- Staples-Motley School virtual Madrigal dinner program premieres at 7 p.m. The music program can be viewed on the school website or Facebook page.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Senior fraud prevention Zoom call from 11 a.m. to noon sponsored by Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and put on by experts at Lutheran Social Services. More information and registration at https://www.mmfcu.org/eservices/upcoming-events. Pre-registration is required.
Head to the Christmas in Wadena Very Merry Christmas Party light show from 5:30-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday to Sunday until Jan. 1 at 414 SW 3rd St., Wadena. For more information, visit www.christmasinwadena.com or the Christmas in Wadena Facebook page.
From Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve enjoy a light show at the Hewitt Holiday House, 515 N Main St., Hewitt from 5-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Visit the Hewitt Holiday House Facebook page for updates.
The North Pole Light Display at Pine Grove Park in Staples is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Enjoy the drive-thru light show for $10 per car. Visit the Staples Parks & Rec Facebook page for updates..
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
Sit N Stitch, Thursdays 6-7:15 p.m., yarn, needles, hooks and project bags provided for free at the New York Mills Cultural Center.
Art for Lunch second Thursday of the month noon-1 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center, bring your own lunch and enjoy a new artistic skill for $5. Call 218-385-3339 for more information.