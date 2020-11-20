Blood drive at New Life Church of God, 401 W Main St., Bertha from noon - 5 p.m. Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Oma's Weihnachtsmarkt from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy the outdoor European style Christmas market, filled with cookies, Glühwein, local coffee and many fun other things. Masking and social distancing will be in place.

Sunday, Nov. 29

42nd Street Jazz Band livestream online concert at 3 p.m. Email the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net for the link or visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org for a recording following the program.

Monday, Nov. 30

Wadena Coffee Talk about the importance of resiliency and tips to help “carry on” during stressful, changing times at 11 a.m. on Zoom from University of MN Extension Educator Denise Stromme. Visit the West Central Alliance Facebook page for meeting information.



Blood drive at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 SE 2nd St., Wadena from noon - 6 p.m. Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Bidding for the Tri-County Health Care Auxiliary Auction ends at 9 p.m. with a showcase of the items at 6 p.m. The auction site can be accessed at onebidpal.net/tchc/welcome.

Standing dates