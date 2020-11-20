Friday, Nov. 27
Blood drive at New Life Church of God, 401 W Main St., Bertha from noon - 5 p.m. Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Oma's Weihnachtsmarkt from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy the outdoor European style Christmas market, filled with cookies, Glühwein, local coffee and many fun other things. Masking and social distancing will be in place.
Sunday, Nov. 29
42nd Street Jazz Band livestream online concert at 3 p.m. Email the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net for the link or visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org for a recording following the program.
Monday, Nov. 30
- Wadena Coffee Talk about the importance of resiliency and tips to help “carry on” during stressful, changing times at 11 a.m. on Zoom from University of MN Extension Educator Denise Stromme. Visit the West Central Alliance Facebook page for meeting information.
- Blood drive at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 SE 2nd St., Wadena from noon - 6 p.m. Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Bidding for the Tri-County Health Care Auxiliary Auction ends at 9 p.m. with a showcase of the items at 6 p.m. The auction site can be accessed at onebidpal.net/tchc/welcome.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
Sit N Stitch, Thursdays 6-7:15 p.m., yarn, needles, hooks and project bags provided for free at the New York Mills Cultural Center.
Art for Lunch second Thursday of the month noon-1 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center, bring your own lunch and enjoy a new artistic skill for $5. Call 218-385-3339 for more information.