For the health and safety of patrons, the Lamplighter Community Theatre has decided to postpone the upcoming production of "The Last Five Years" until spring 2021, according to marketing advisor Rachael Kline.

The decision comes after Gov. Tim Walz's announcement on Nov. 18 to close indoor service at bars and restaurants as well as fitness centers and entertainment venues for four weeks to help limit the spread of COVID-19. People are also encouraged not to gather with people outside of their household.

"The Last Five Years" was originally scheduled for Nov. 12-16 and then postponed to Dec. 3-6. For patrons who purchased a ticket, a full refund will be given.