Friday, Nov. 20

Drive-thru BBQ dinner fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. at the Wadena Fire Department. Dinner is $10 for pork chop, cowboy beans, coleslaw and dinner roll. Funds go towards the Wadena Fire Department Relief Association. Pre-orders are accepted starting Nov. 9 by calling 218-631-7714; leave a message.

Standing dates

  • Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
  • Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
  • Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.

  • Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.

  • Sit N Stitch, Thursdays 6-7:15 p.m., yarn, needles, hooks and project bags provided for free at the New York Mills Cultural Center.

  • Art for Lunch second Thursday of the month noon-1 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center, bring your own lunch and enjoy a new artistic skill for $5. Call 218-385-3339 for more information.

