Tri-County Health Care is hosting their annual Holiday Auxiliary Auction online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and space restrictions.

The auction invites community members to bid on baskets filled with holiday goodies prepared by area businesses and community organizations plus various Tri-County departments, according to a TCHC news release. All funds raised go toward the TCHC auxiliary wishlist.

The website will open on Nov. 20. Bidding will begin on Nov. 24 and end on Dec. 1.

A live remote showcase of the auction items will take place on Dec. 1. The live showcase will take place at 6 p.m. and bidding will end at 9 p.m. Additionally, participants will be able to purchase raffle tickets to enter them in a drawing for a prize basket, according to the release. The value of the prize basket ranges from $100 to $300. The auction will also feature a wine pull where participants can purchase a random bottle of wine for $10. The randomly selected wine bottle can have a value from $3 to $18.

Longstanding organizer and Patient Access Representative Vonnie Perius said some of the most popular baskets from previous years featured hunting and fishing accessories, Vikings football apparel and children’s toys.

Participants will be able to view the baskets and watch the live showcase for free.

The auction site can be accessed at onebidpal.net/tchc/welcome.

The TCHC Auxiliary has an emphasis on community health and education. Funds from this auction and other events benefit the patients of Tri-County Health Care. The Auxiliary Wishlist contains items that enhance the lives and care of people within the community, according to the release.