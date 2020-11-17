The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will hold its annual Artist Bazaar Nov. 18-21, offering unique, handmade gifts and honoring local artists.

This event will be held in the main floor gallery of the Cultural Center, a news release from the New York Mills Mutual Center said. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cultural Center will also have complimentary decorated gift bags and a self-serve gift wrapping station available for all shoppers.

The 2020 featured artists include: Joy Cooley – recycled sweater/fleece mittens; Maria Koehler – wool socks; Aryn Lill – tree slice paintings and ornaments; Kent Scheer; Blayze Buseth – porcelain teacups/small figures, trays, tea sets; Kari Briscoe –recycled sweater Christmas trees and hats; Gen Keranen – weavings, alcohol ink paintings, baskets; Cheryl Bannes – jewelry; John MacIntyre – jewelry; Dusty Krause – leaf caste bowls; Bruce Engebretsen – Finnish wool socks and mittens.

New this year, the Cultural Center will host a special preview event for Cultural Center members only on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Another new 2020 bonus is a special kids-only shopping area. All items will be available for kids to purchase for just $1, $2, or $3.

Part of the mission of the Cultural Center is to support working artists, and part of our vision is to connect local artists and community members and celebrate the local, the new release said.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed, masks required, limit 15 people at a time in the gallery. The center asks that people please stay home if they are sick. Call 218-385-3339 with any questions.