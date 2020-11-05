Thursday, Nov. 12
- Otter Tail County Historical Society annual meeting on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. with board president Michele Anderson on the business and author Christopher P. Lehman on his latest book "Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State." Visit otchs.org/ to purchase your $10 ticket.
Monday, Nov. 16
Samaritan's Purse National Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins and goes through Nov. 23. You can do curbside drop off at the Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 S Jefferson St., throughout the week. Visit the church website for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Free pediatric rehab developmental screening for children (infancy through adolescence) from 4-6 p.m. at the Wadena rehabilitation clinic, 311 S Jefferson St. The screening is to identify areas of concern that may need further evaluation. Call 218-631-7475 to reserve a screening appointment.
Free online ventriloquist show with James Wedgwood. Tune into the New York Mills Public Library Facebook page at 6:30 p.m.
Free food distribution at Verndale Family Life Church starting at 4 p.m. First come first serve and limit two boxes per household.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Drive-thru BBQ dinner fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. at the Wadena Fire Department. Dinner is $10 for pork chop, cowboy beans, coleslaw and dinner roll. Funds go towards the Wadena Fire Department Relief Association. Pre-orders are accepted starting Nov. 9 by calling 218-631-7714; leave a message.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
Sit N Stitch, Thursdays 6-7:15 p.m., yarn, needles, hooks and project bags provided for free at the New York Mills Cultural Center.
Art for Lunch second Thursday of the month noon-1 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center, bring your own lunch and enjoy a new artistic skill for $5. Call 218-385-3339 for more information.