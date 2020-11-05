Otter Tail County Historical Society annual meeting on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. with board president Michele Anderson on the business and author Christopher P. Lehman on his latest book "Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State." Visit otchs.org/ to purchase your $10 ticket.

Monday, Nov. 16

Samaritan's Purse National Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins and goes through Nov. 23. You can do curbside drop off at the Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 S Jefferson St., throughout the week. Visit the church website for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Free pediatric rehab developmental screening for children (infancy through adolescence) from 4-6 p.m. at the Wadena rehabilitation clinic, 311 S Jefferson St. The screening is to identify areas of concern that may need further evaluation. Call 218-631-7475 to reserve a screening appointment.

Free online ventriloquist show with James Wedgwood. Tune into the New York Mills Public Library Facebook page at 6:30 p.m.

Free food distribution at Verndale Family Life Church starting at 4 p.m. First come first serve and limit two boxes per household.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Drive-thru BBQ dinner fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. at the Wadena Fire Department. Dinner is $10 for pork chop, cowboy beans, coleslaw and dinner roll. Funds go towards the Wadena Fire Department Relief Association. Pre-orders are accepted starting Nov. 9 by calling 218-631-7714; leave a message.

