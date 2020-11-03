The Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools Veterans Day program will be virtual this year. The program will be posted to the schools' Facebook page and website at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The program will include many of the same elements to honor veterans, including a slide show of local service men and women. Superintendent Lee Westrum will serve as master of ceremonies.

The K-4 students will sing the Armed Forces Medley and middle high school students will perform patriotic music under the direction of Mary Ellenson and Mike Ortmann. There will also be messages from staff who are veterans, a special flag raising by WDC Boy Scouts and patriotic poster winners.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be lead by a student and taps will be played by a band member. Essay winners from 5-6th grade will share their essays.

A video of WWII veteran Roland Larson receiving the Quilt of Valor from the Homespun Quilt club on Oct. 31 will also be included.

To view the program on Nov. 11 or after, visit www.facebook.com/wadenadeercreekpublic/ or www.wdc2155.k12.mn.us/.