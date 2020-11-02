The New York Mills Public Library will be hosting author Frank Weber for a presentation on his new book "Lying Close" on Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Weber is a forensic psychologist who completes assessments in homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases and is clinical director of CORE Professional Services, P.A.

The presentation will include information on the mystery novel, forensic techniques, what elements are wrong on crime shows and movies and a lie detector test demonstration.

The program can be attended in-person at the New York Mills City Hall Ballroom, 28 West Centennial 84 Drive, New York Mills or viewed on Zoom. Call the library to pre-register at 218-385-2436. Social distancing and masking will be in place.